Stifel Nicolaus Lowers RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $65.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RXST. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of RXST stock traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 440,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. RxSight has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

