Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 22,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 288% compared to the average volume of 5,885 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

