Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sangamo Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 105% compared to the average volume of 2,014 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 56,583,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

