Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Criteo Call Options (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 30,014 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,384% compared to the typical volume of 2,023 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,216,324.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $812,355 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Criteo stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

