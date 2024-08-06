Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 52,280 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 33,036 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,782.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

