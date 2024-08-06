Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,073 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 259% compared to the average daily volume of 1,133 call options.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SH opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 86,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 239,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.