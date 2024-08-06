StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

