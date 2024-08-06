StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $852,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

