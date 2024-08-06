StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

