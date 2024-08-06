StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.