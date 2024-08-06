StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

