StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
RFIL opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.00.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
