StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
NYSE:XIN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.