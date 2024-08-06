StockNews.com Downgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

