StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $474.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.