StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $474.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

