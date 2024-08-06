StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
About Euro Tech
