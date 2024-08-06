StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 4.16.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

