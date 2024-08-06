StockNews.com Lowers Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Buy

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $977.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 350,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.