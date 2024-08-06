Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Viet D. Dinh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

