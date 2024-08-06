Strathcona Resources (SCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%.
Strathcona Resources Trading Down 7.0 %
SCR opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.