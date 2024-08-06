Strathcona Resources (SCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

SCR opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.84.

SCR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

