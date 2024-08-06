Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of SUM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 512,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,083. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Insider Activity at Summit Materials
In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
