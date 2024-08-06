Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 512,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,083. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

