Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup cut their price target on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 566,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,447. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.