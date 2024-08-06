Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Summit Materials Trading Up 2.4 %
SUM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 482,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,883. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials
In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
