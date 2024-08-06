Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

SUM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 482,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,883. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

