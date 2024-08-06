Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Grant Whitney Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Grant Whitney sold 894 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $11,389.56.

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

