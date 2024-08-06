SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox Sells 33,600 Shares

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 33,600 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,737,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Brian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SurgePays alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75.

SurgePays Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SURG stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). SurgePays had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SurgePays, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SurgePays by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SURG

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.