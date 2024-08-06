SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox Sells 33,600 Shares

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 33,600 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,737,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Brian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75.
SurgePays Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of SURG stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SurgePays by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.
