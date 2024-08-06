Suzano (SUZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Suzano to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SUZ traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 774,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,383. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

