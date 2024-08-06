Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
About Symbolic Logic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.