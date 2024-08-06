Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after buying an additional 193,182 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $13,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

