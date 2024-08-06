Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Bart Schaller Sells 930 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

SYF opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 998,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

