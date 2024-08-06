Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.83. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 13,701 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

