Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Taitron Components stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.16.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- What is a Special Dividend?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.