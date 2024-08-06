Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

