Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

TSM stock traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, hitting $154.74. 10,540,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091,921. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

