Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $58.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,643. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,836.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 389,632 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after buying an additional 298,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $8,018,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.