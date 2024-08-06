Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. Tanger has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 44.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

