Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.62.

NYSE TRGP opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,893,549. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

