TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.