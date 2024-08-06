TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TRP opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRP
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.