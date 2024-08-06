Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $11,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $265,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,089. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.