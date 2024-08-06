Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 11,081 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUBG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Hub Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 203,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,194. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.