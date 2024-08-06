Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 9,965 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,901,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 341,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,340. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

