Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 580.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,153 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 266.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,627 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 68,063 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 683,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,295. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

