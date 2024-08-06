Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. 952,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

