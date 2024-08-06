Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 683,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock valued at $74,807,347 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.8 %

QDEL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 212,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $84.60.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

