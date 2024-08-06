Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. 786,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,656. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

