Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,459 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -298.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

