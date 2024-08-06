Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. 361,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,903. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.