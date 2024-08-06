Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.