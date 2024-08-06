Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.18 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after purchasing an additional 507,513 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $23,646,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Loews by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.97. 141,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,049. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $83.54.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

