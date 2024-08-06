Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 15,792,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,758,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

