Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.40 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.86. 97,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

