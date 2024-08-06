Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 587,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,454. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

