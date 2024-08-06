Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.44 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 154.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 253.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 47.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 193,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.